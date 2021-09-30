10 Cool & unique gift ideas for kids this Christmas

Christmas is coming and this year more than ever, people are starting their shopping early – especially parents! Have you got yourself organised yet?

If you’re looking for a unique, but totally cool, gift for your son, daughter, niece nephew or grandchildren, we’ve got you covered. We’ve gathered together the best Christmas gifts for kids or all ages – and there’s something here for everyone, whatever their taste or whatever your budget.

A unique kids' experience day

Diggerland admission for two, £56, Virgin Experience Days

Ages: 3+

An experience day is a great unique Christmas gift for kids – it’s a memory that they’ll cherish forever. If they’re truck mad, the Diggerland experience is perfect – but there’s something for every boy and girl, whatever their interests - whether it be a chocolate workshop, trampoline session, or even a treetop adventure at Go Ape.

A personalised storybook

Personalised Christmas wish story book, £19.99, Letterfest

Ages: suitable for all ages

A unique gift idea for kids that puts them in the spotlight – this is perfect. You can personalise the story to include names and the physical attributes of the child – and pen your own personlised message in the front inside cover. Sure to be a bedtime story favourite for many years to come!

A subscription baking box designed for kids

Junior baking club subscription, from £7.50, Bakedin

Ages: 5-11

A subscription box is the gift that keeps on giving, with a fresh box of activities delivered directly to your door! The junior baking club one above is great for getting children creative in the kitchen. Or if they’re more into crafting, toucanBox is a good choice. If you have a little scientist at home, check out Little Passports range of boxes, which start from age three. Even the littlest of littles can get involved with Lovevery's play kits - which are suitable for children ages 0-36 months.

A relaxing ASMR toy

So sand rainbow cake kit, £19.29, Amazon

Ages: 3+

Some experts argued that ASMR toys (that’s Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response toys if you want the proper jargon) were just 2021’s updated version of fidget toys. But one things for sure, this rainge of brightly coloured toys that are all oddly satisfying are a massive hit with kids of all ages, and show no sign of going away. The scented sand cake kit above is great, and there’s a full range of colourful ASMR toys on Amazon.

A book collection

Mr Men 48 book set, was £191 now £33, Books2Door

Ages: Suitable for all ages

This is a gift that can be enjoyed at bedtime all year round – and by buying a full set online you can make some fantastic savings. There’s a whopping 82% off this Mr Men collection at Books2Door and there are bargains to be had on many other collections, including Peppa Pig, Star Wars, Julia Donoldson and Where’s Wally. There's also a special Mr Men Christmas story set up for grabs!

A smartwatch you can call them on

Xplora X5 Watch chidlren's smart watch phone, £159.99, Amazon

Ages: 4-11

This is smart little piece of tech which not only makes the perfect Christmas gift for kids, it gives parents peace of mind too. It's a smartwatch which allows the wearer to make and receive calls, and send text messages and emojis and pictures to up to 50 pre-agreed contacts. You can also use it to locate your child and create Safe Zones which will alert you whenever your child leaves or enters the zone. It's also available in all-black and with blue trim as well as the pink above.

An interactive pet

Tamagotchi pix, £59.99, Amazon

Ages: 6+

If they’re begging you for a puppy, kitten or hamster, an interactive pet is the next best thing. The Tamagotchi Pix is the super dooper 2021 version of the 90s classic parents will remember – featuring a camera and touch button control.

a STEM toy

National Geographic rock tumbler starter kit, £79.99, Amazon

Ages: 8+

STEM toys make great Christmas gifts for kids! It stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths and STEM learning encourages children to discover more about these subjects through fun – learning while they play basically. We love the National Geographic tock tumbler kit – which lets kids transform rocks into extraordinary polished gem stones. There are so many different STEM toys up for grabs on Amazon.

A jewellery making kit

Crystal jewellery-making kit, £20.99, Amazon

Ages: 8+

If your tween loves accessories, take the chance to foster their interest in a new hobby by giving them a jewellery making kit. They can have hours of fun making earrings, bracelets, and necklaces for their friends.

A keepsake toy for life

Steiff Elmar teddy bear, £85, Selfridges

Ages: suitable for all ages

Cute and snuggly Steiff teddy bears are collector's items that can be passed down through generations. The iconic yellow label with Steiff button in the ear proves their authenticity. There’s also a Steiff cat if bears are not their thing.

