Which dog breed is most compatible with your star sign? A guide to pets and horoscopes Who knew horoscopes and pets go hand-in-hand?

Calling all horoscope enthusiasts! If you're already well versed in searching the compatibility of your love interest, scouring astrology columns for your monthly reading and how Mercury in retrograde is going to affect your star sign - you'll love this read.

If you've ever considered adopting a dog, astrology experts at Write From the Heart have revealed why you should consider your star sign attributes before choosing a dog breed.

After all, if astrologists believe that our zodiac is related to our personality traits, characteristics and personal desires, it only makes sense that you should consider finding a dog breed compatible with those traits.

Should you choose your dog according to your star sign?

Psychic, astrologist and tarot reader Inbaal says: "Dog breeds have their own likes and dislikes, and different star signs have unique characteristics. It's best if they fit well together."

"Finding a pup who's compatible with your star sign is best for the both of you. For example, if you're a Cancer who loves nothing better than snuggling on the sofa with your furry friend, a boisterous and adventurous dog may struggle to fit in with your lifestyle, and vice versa."

Experts suggest personality traits and characteristics are influenced by our star signs

Of course, whether you're into horoscopes or not, the most important consideration when it comes to caring for a pet is that you'll provide your four-legged friend with the love and lifestyle it needs to be healthy. Think you've got that covered? Here's a handy guide to choosing the perfect pooch according to your star sign...

The best dog breed according to your star sign

Capricorn - Shiba and Poodle

- Shiba and Poodle Aquarius - Havanese and Labrador

- Havanese and Labrador Pisces - Maltese and St. Bernard

- Maltese and St. Bernard Aries - Labrador, German Shepherd and Golden Retriever

- Labrador, German Shepherd and Golden Retriever Taurus - Boxer, Border Collie, German Shepherd, and Shetland Sheepdog

- Boxer, Border Collie, German Shepherd, and Shetland Sheepdog Gemini - Dalmatian, Greyhound, Jack Russell Terrier and Bearded Collies

- Dalmatian, Greyhound, Jack Russell Terrier and Bearded Collies Cancer - Rottweiler, Pug, Shih Tzu and Neapolitan Mastiff

- Rottweiler, Pug, Shih Tzu and Neapolitan Mastiff Leo - Corgi, Labrador, Kuvasz, Daschund and Rough Collie

- Corgi, Labrador, Kuvasz, Daschund and Rough Collie Virgo - Siberian Husky and Staffordshire Bull Terrier

- Siberian Husky and Staffordshire Bull Terrier Libra - Shih Tzu, Pug, Greyhound and Newfoundland

- Shih Tzu, Pug, Greyhound and Newfoundland Scorpio - Dalmatian

- Dalmatian Sagittarius - Dachshund and Corgi

