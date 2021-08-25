10 pet hair removers every dog owner needs: from vacuums to deshedding mits

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you're a pet owner, you might find that cat and dog hair can be very stubborn when it comes to cleaning your home. Is it just us that feels like endless amounts of vacuuming, sweeping and changing the bedding still doesn't do the job? Somehow, our floors, furniture and clothes still seem to have fluff stuck to them.

Luckily, there are a number of products aimed specifically at pet-owners that can help make their lives easier. We've rounded up some of the best hair removers that dog and cat owners should have in their arsenal...

Best pet hair removers for clothes

Let's start with the classic lint roller. It's a life-saver for removing hair from clothes and other surfaces like sofas and beds. Top tip: get one with a removable top so you can simply buy replacements for the same handle.

Pack of eight lint rollers, £14.99, Amazon

If you're not a fan of the sticky tape of a lint roller, try a brush – simply dip the dirty brush in the base a few times to clean it, and open the cover on the bottom to remove pet fur.

Pet brush, £9.99, Amazon

Best pet hair removers for floors

Why get a regular vacuum cleaner when you could get one specifically for pets? The Shark pet vacuum offers a pet tool that helps remove embedded hair from stairs, sofas, curtains and more. You can also get smaller hand-held versions.

Shark Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner, £139.99, Shark

Suitable for hard floors or carpets both indoors and outdoors, this rubber brush has bristles that are perfect for cleaning dog hairs.

Rubber brush, £14.75, Amazon

Best pet hair removers for furniture

There's a reason this roller has earned 4.5 stars with over 25k reviews on Amazon! From rugs to sofas, beds, cushions, car seats and more, the roller is coated with a static charge material that attracts hairs.

Pet hair roller, £13.99, Amazon

Tackle furry surfaces including rugs, lampshades, blinds and beds by simply wiping them with this pet hair lifter. Use the sponge dry and wash it with soap when needed.

Gonzo Pet Hair Lifter, £11.37, Amazon

Best pet hair removers for washing

Does your washing come out of the machine looking just as fluffy (if not worse!) than it did going in? Enter the washing sponge, which is a tacky, flexible product you pop in the machine with your clothes which helps attract the pet hair and washes into your lint trap.

Pack of 2 pet hair sponges, £4.90, Amazon

Go one step further with a pet hair dissolver. Using active oxygen, Vamoosh breaks down hair in the washing machine, so it's great for cleaning pet bedding and towels and preventing future washes from hair.

Vamoosh Pet Hair Dissolver, £2.50, Amazon

Best pet hair removers for cats and dogs

Why not tackle the source of the problem? Pets shed more in the heat, so make sure you get your hands on this handy mit that helps remove excess hair while you stroke your furry friend.

Pet mit, £8.99, Amazon

Whether you have a small, medium or large dog, there's a de-shedding tool for every pet. We love with FURminator, which targets loose undercoat hair.

FURminator de-shedding tool, £14.99, Amazon

