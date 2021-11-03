Most popular dog breed names in 2021 revealed The Queen and Kate Middleton will be interested in this data!

Welcoming a new furry friend into the family is an exciting time for the whole household, yet choosing a name - that you all agree on - can be a tricky business.

MORE: 10 most spoiled dog breeds revealed: The UK's most pampered pooches

Now online pet retailer Yappy.com has revealed the most popular name for each dog breed, giving new owners some much-needed inspiration. The website studied over 300 dog breeds and over 450,000 individual dog profiles during a six month period.

Loading the player...

WATCH: James Middleton's adorable dogs

The top name for a Dachshund, also known as the sausage dog, is Rolo - inspired by Nestle’s famous chocolates filled with caramel, just like the breed’s distinctive colouring.

The top ten names of choice for Dachshunds also included Frank, Slinky, Coco, Minnie, Snoop, Digby, Peggy, Fudge and Sizzle.

LOOK: 6 ways to keep your dog calm on firework night

MORE: Which dog breed is most compatible with your star sign? A guide to pets and horoscopes

Which is your favourite dog name?

The most popular name for an English Bulldog is Winston, inspired by one of Britain’s most famous Prime Ministers, Winston Churchill, who was nicknamed the British Bulldog. Churchill’s own Bulldog was called Dodo.

Other popular names for this breed include Churchill, Buster, Bentley, George, Tank, Boris, Dexter and Vinnie.

When it comes to Border Collies, this year the top name is Skye. Single syllable names are said to be ideal choices for this highly intelligent breed as they’re easy for collies to memorise and respond to easily when they’re busy with their favourite pastime - herding.

Other names ideal for Border Collies that made the top ten list include Jess, Max, Meg, Blue, Tess and Finn.

Dog cuddles are simply the best!

We hope the Queen is reading because the Corgi breed's most popular name this year is Candy! The monarch's grandson Prince William and his wife Duchess Kate are also dog lovers and own a Cocker Spaniel, whose breed's most widely-used name right now is Willow.

Labrador Retrievers are another favourite dog breed in Britain and their most popular name in 2021 is Bailey, while the dog-of-the-moment, the Cockapoo, is often named Coco.

Here at HELLO! we're also loving the current top name for a Great Dane, which in brilliant royal fashion is Duke.

Check out more top dog names in the list below…

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.