Exclusive - Anthea Turner reveals her pet dog changed her life: 'He has my heart'

Anthea Turner is a huge animal lover, and is always sharing the most adorable pictures of her eight-year-old French Bulldog, Soho, on her social media accounts.

The television presenter adopted Soho in 2019 after meeting her fiancé Mark Armstrong, and Anthea spoke exclusively to HELLO! all about adjusting to a new family member, how he changed her life for the better and why she recently partnered with Naturo Natural Pet Food to host her dream event.

Anthea Turner spoke exclusively to HELLO! about adopting her dog

Can you tell us about how Soho came into your life?

It was a case of love me, love my dog - he came as a package with Mark when I met him a few years ago. Soho and Mark were inseparable, so I had no choice but to welcome Soho into my life too. Luckily, I love dogs (well, I love all animals really) and Soho and I fell in love pretty quickly and we have been inseparable ever since.

What does Soho mean to you?

He has my heart, it’s total devotion. The bond happened really quickly and we go everywhere together...He is my buddy and I can’t imagine life without him.

Have you experienced any behavioural problems with Soho?

Not really, Soho is a lovely natured dog and goes everywhere with us so he is used to other dogs and meeting lots of people. Although I have noticed he is becoming a bit of a grumpy old man in his old age! He does have a bit of wind which can cause a few embarrassing moments! But overall, he is a contented, happy dog and just a joy to have around.

Anthea teamed up with Naturo Natural Pet Food to host an exciting event

What's the idea behind Naturo's Repaw Room?

I, like many pet parents, understand that dogs have no sense of possessions and how much they may cost, so if they see something laying on the floor – whether it be a lovely pair of shoes, socks, a jumper or even furniture, if they want to chew it they will chew it. And if they’re anything like Soho then it will be destroyed within minutes! The Naturo Natural Pet Food Repaw Room is a great idea that I wanted to get behind as over the years I’ve had many an item destroyed by one of my many dogs and it’s great to know people could get items repaired instead of throwing them out.

Why did you want to get involved with Naturo's Repaw Room?

I have been feeding Naturo Natural Pet Food to Soho for a little while now and can see the difference it’s made to his coat and health, I love that he eats high quality pet food. So I couldn’t wait to get involved with the Repaw Room, and on the day we had Naturo customers getting their possessions repaired including a lovely looking leather shearling jacket. It's great to see treasured items brought back to life.

Anthea Turner, alongside Naturo Natural Pet Food, hosted The Naturo Repaw Room, an event for dog owners to get their most beloved dog-chewed items brought back to life by a team of experts. For more information, and tips on managing destructive behaviour please visit www.naturopetfoods.com

