10 rare photos of David and Georgia Tennant's five adorable children The couple have been married for 12 years

Actor David Tennant and his wife Georgia are parents to five children and live in a stunning home together in West London.

The Broadchurch and Doctor Who star wed actress and producer Georgia in 2011 and together share Olive, ten, Wilfred, eight, Doris, six, and Birdie, two, as well as Georgia's 19-year-old son Ty.

WATCH: Dad David carries daughter Birdie in sweet clip

The couple prefer to keep their children away from the cameras and don't like to show their faces on social media. Georgia still likes to share family moments with her Instagram fans, however, giving us rare glimpses of her brood.

Take a look at the Tennant family below…

Festive fun

Aw, look at little Birdie decorating the family Christmas tree!

Georgia wrote: "It’s been 2 years since the @nhs saved this one and I cannot tell you how grateful I am that she’s here to decorate a tree that I will lovingly redecorate once they’re all in bed x." Bridie was in intensive care as a baby with an illness.

Matching plaits

How sweet are the couple's three daughters? The famous mum posted this snap on her Instagram page, simply tagging it: "#braidybunch."

One fan commented: "From this angle they look like carbon copies of each other. Adorable."

Garden naps

Now that's a good spot for a daytime sleep!

Georgia captioned the post: "Thank [expletive] they’re all back to school”- Birdie T, 2021. #backtoschool."

Father and baby

Georgia shared this adorable picture of her husband David cuddling a newborn Birdie for Father's Day.

"This is how loved the six of us feel every day and that’s pretty wonderful. #happyfathersday."

Sisterly love

This is what it's all about… the Tennant sisters sharing a hug on the trampoline.

Georgia said: "9:03am. It’s downhill from here. #halfterm." We know the feeling!

Birdie's first birthday

A child's first birthday is a special time for a family and mum shared this sweet snap of her youngest child amid the celebrations. "Happy Birday," she wrote.

Ty turns 18!

Georgia shared this rare photo of her son Ty as he turned 18.

The proud mum said: "In a few short hours this boy will turn 18 and whilst it probably wasn’t his dream to spend his birthday stuck in a house with his parents and 4 small siblings, I couldn’t be more thrilled I get him all to myself!

"He’s been the best thing to ever happen to me and when others doubted the success of our partnership I just knew the day would come when I would get to say...”I TOLD YOU SO!” And that day is here. Happy Birthday @ty_tenzo. You’ve made me what I love to be more than anything: Right. #youthoughtiwasgoingtosayamumdidntyou #happybirthday #18today #stuckathome #stayhome."

Breastfeeding reality

We love Georgia Tennant for keeping it real when it comes to kids and she did just that with this funny breastfeeding photo. "Breastfeeding at 19 months. #booboutfaceoff," she wrote.

Out for a stroll

Four of the Tennants' five children went for a family walk and don't they look cute all holding hands?

The mum posted: "No greater feeling in the world than getting the children out of the house, fully dressed, with the dog, for a walk, in the sun, for over an hour, then all back home alive, with no one missing and 12 muddy shoes to clean. But don’t fear, they’re now safely back on their iPads and not talking to each other or us. Happy Sunday everyone."

Doris' birthday fun

Now that looks like fun! "Got myself a 6 year old unicorn," wrote Georgia besides this photo of her daughter Doris celebrating her birthday, with a very cool bouncy castle.

