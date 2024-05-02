A very happy 11th birthday to Georgia Tennant's child Wilfred!

The proud mum, who is married to former Doctor Who actor David Tennant, took to her Instagram page on Thursday to pay tribute to Wilfred, and we can't believe the resemblance between the pair.

Georgia wrote: "Happy 11th Birthday to you. I won’t ever be able to express how important you are to the world but I suspect you’ll do that for me. Your kindness, humour and fearlessness is second only to your pretty intense love for Ryan Reynolds. I am so proud of who you are, always x ps. Get off my Instagram and tidy your room."

The photo shows Wilfred with long wavy blonde hair, almost identical to their mother's, and the duo also share a similar smile.

Georgia posted two further pictures, one capturing an impressive pile of presents complete with passport-style snaps of Wilfred's favourite star Ryan Reynolds, and another photo of their cake – also with an image of Ryan on top!

© Instagram Wilfred's wonderful Ryan Reynolds birthday cake

There were plenty of comments from the mum-of-five's followers, with TV presenter Fearne Cotton writing: "This cake. Happy birthday Fred."

Fans spotted the similarity between the two, as we did, with one asking Georgia: "Are you sure you’ve not accidentally posted a pic of yourself? Even with the croissant this likeness is uncanny! Happy Birthday to them. Have a fab day."

A second follower wrote: "I thought it was Georgia," while another said, "They are their mumma’s child."

© Instagram Wilfred's birthday presents

Georgia and David are also parents to Olive, 13, Doris, eight, and Birdie, four, as well as Georgia's son Ty, 22, who David adopted.

The couple have been married since 2011 after meeting while filming The Doctor's Daughter in 2008, and despite their 13-year age gap, Georgia has previously admitted she knew they would get on well romantically.

© Future Publishing David Tennant and Georgia Tennant at the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024

"I very much forced it into happening," she said on a joint appearance with her husband on That Gaby Roslin Podcast. "I was very much the driving force. Had I not worked quite so hard, it might not have happened."

Turning her attention towards her husband, she continued: "You thought maybe I was lonely and wanted a chat... I very much fell into the stalker category. Thank goodness I did though. I just made a decision, I thought, 'This is going to be good, let's do this, I'll just persevere until he gives in.'"