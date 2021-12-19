Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews reveal gender of third baby - EXCLUSIVE The couple are parents to Theodore, three, and 17-month-old Gigi

Inviting HELLO! magazine into their newly-renovated Dublin home for an exclusive photoshoot and interview, Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have exclusively revealed that they are expecting a little brother for three-year-old Theodore and 17-month-old Gigi.

"We're having a little boy!" said Spencer as he and Vogue told of their joy at expecting their third child.

The happy news means eldest son Theodore's Christmas wish for a baby brother has been granted. "My sister asked Theodore if he wants to have a brother or sister and he replied: 'A brother! I don't want a sister, I already have a sister.' So he's delighted," said Vogue, who is due in the spring.

WATCH: The sweet moment Vogue and Spencer's son Theodore reveals the baby's gender

Revealing that the family will be spending their first Christmas at their dream home in her native Howth, Ireland, presenter and podcaster Vogue said: "We're hosting Christmas – we're hoping it will be a full house, provided Covid guidelines don't change at the last minute. There's a lot to do when you’re having a lot of people over. I did the drinks run yesterday – of course none of it's for me – and the turkey is ordered. Spenny's going to cook on the day. It’s going to be lovely."

Vogue and Spencer are expecting a baby boy together

A cosy day in crisp cold Ireland is in stark contrast to how the family – who are based in London – usually spend Christmas: visiting Spencer’s parents on the sun-soaked Caribbean island of St Barts.

"We're going to take a break from St Barts this year," explained entrepreneur and former Made in Chelsea star Spencer, whose mum and dad own luxury resort Eden Rock. The family often spend the holiday season there with extended family including Spencer's brother James and his wife Pippa – the sister of the Duchess of Cambridge.

Spencer, who last week announced on the couple’s podcast Spencer and Vogue that they’d bought a property in Jersey, added: "Vogue gets a Christmas, then I get a Christmas, so next year is mine. I'm in charge of Christmas 2022- we'll be in St Barts or Jersey."

The couple will welcome their third child next year

After working on refurbishing their "dream" Dublin home last year – using zoom calls when travel restrictions meant they couldn’t visit in person – Vogue and Spencer are happy to finally be enjoying the fruits of their labour.

"It's so nice to be in the house. It feels like our proper home over here," Vogue told us.

