Vogue Williams' plush second home is a winter wonderland in new photos

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews are planning to leave their London home behind this year to spend Christmas in Ireland.

The couple, who are expecting their third child, have a stunning second home in Howth and Heart Radio star Vogue shared a look at their festive interiors on Monday. Looking like a real-life winter wonderland, their family home is decorated with silver and green ornaments, including an elegant Christmas tree positioned in the hallway next to the staircase, which has a garland running up the bannister.

The living room, meanwhile, has greenery, white lights and glittery baubles draped across the fireplace and along the windowsill, offering the perfect touch of Christmas spirit when Vogue and Spencer unwind on their plush cream corner sofa.

In the kitchen, Vogue revealed her dining room table is topped with white candles and a wreath with green foliage and silver baubles.

"I REALLY can’t wait for Christmas this year, we were meant to have it at home in our new place last year but couldn’t do this year I’m having everyone to our house," wrote Vogue.

"This is what @venturainteriordesign have done to the house at home. I’m in love!!! I think I’ll leave all the decorations up forever! Ventura have such a gorgeous Christmas shop too with lots of gift ideas so be sure to check it out… I’ve already gotten my yearly candle! They do a scent of the season, smells unreal… ah I feel so happy, I wish I was home already #collab."

Praising her beautifully festive home, one of her followers commented: "Wow it looks fab & homely," and another joked: "All I want for Christmas is Vogue’s gaff." Others pointed out that the delicate glass baubles are a bold choice with Vogue's two young children, Theodore and Gigi Margaux.

"So many glass baubles!!! Mine wouldn’t survive with my two sadly. Looks amazing," remarked one, and a second commented: "I hate how my treasured glass baubles and babies/toddlers don’t mix!"

Vogue and Spencer spent months renovating their Ireland home but hadn't been able to enjoy the finished results due to the pandemic – which is why they're likely thrilled to be planning their first Christmas there.

The couple's primary base is in London where they bought their family home in 2017, complete with an open-plan living, dining and kitchen area, a large outdoor terrace and a tropical-themed nursery.

