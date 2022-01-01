John Travolta's new photo with stunning daughter Ella blows fans away The actor proudly posed with daughter Ella and son Benjamin

John Travolta rang in the new year in the company of his two children. Posing with daughter Ella, 21, and son Benjamin, 11, the star declared: "Happy New Year everyone".

The 67-year-old Grease actor's fans were blown away by the gorgeous family snap, particularly by Ella's resemblance to her late mother, Kelly Preston. Ella looked amazing in a white bodycon dress with silver embroidery and delicate drop earrings to match. She wore her brunette hair pinned back in an elegant updo, with long bangs framing her face.

Fans of the famous family took to the comments to shower Ella with compliments, sweetly telling her how much she reminded them of her mother.

One wrote: "You look just like your mom. Absolutely Beautiful" while another shared: "You are so beautiful. You look just like your mother. Just gorgeous girl."

John Travolta posed with daughter Ella, 21, and son Benjamin, 11

Others were impressed with the rising star's elegant choice of attire for the New Year's festivities. "Love your dress! Great pic of y'all! Have a good New Year!," a third fan wrote, while a fourth shared: "Ella you look stunning and classy! The dress is gorgeous."

Ella is a talented singer/songwriter and is gearing up to release her debut single, Dizzy, on January 7.

The Travoltas have a very close bond

"There is something I’ve been working on for the past year that is very dear to my heart. I wanted to share a part of a song that I wrote that will be on my EP coming out next year. Very excited (and nervous)," Ella had previously revealed.

"So proud of you baby girl. Love Dad," John commented at the time.

Saturday Night Fever star John shared Ella and Ben, as well as late son Jett, with his late wife Kelly, who tragically passed away from breast cancer in 2020.

John's wife Kelly Preston tragically passed away in July 2020

A family representative confirmed the heartbreaking news at the time, saying: "On the morning of July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston, adored wife and mother, passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer.

"Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends.

"She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time."

