John Travolta's only daughter Ella has taken to Instagram in memory of her beloved late mother, Kelly Preston.

Kelly would have celebrated her 59th birthday on October 13. Tragically, she passed away in July 2020 after battling breast cancer.

Ella, 21, chose to share a beautiful family photo showing her and her mom at a wedding holding hands, with Kelly beaming at the camera. She wrote: "Happy Birthday Mama, I love and miss you so much [love heart]."

Among those to respond to her post was Alec Baldwin, who sweetly wrote: "I loved your mom. An amazing woman."

Ella shared a beautiful throwback photo to mark her mom's birthday

Ella's father John also marked the difficult family milestone on Wednesday. Alongside a photo of his late wife, he wrote: "Happy Birthday Kelly. We miss and love you very much."

Pulp Fiction star John, 67, and Kelly had been married since 1991 and shared three children together. Tragically, they lost their eldest son Jett in January 2009 at the age of just 16.

John also remembered his late wife

Jett had a history of seizures from the age of two and had to be hospitalised at 15 months with Kawasaki disease. He was also on the autistic spectrum. The teen sadly died during a Christmas family holiday in the Bahamas.

Jett Travolta passed away when he was just 16

Actress Kelly was only 57 when she passed away. In a statement at the time, her devastated husband said: "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many."

It's been an incredibly difficult time for John - but he has excelled in his role as a single parent to Ella and her younger brother, ten-year-old Benjamin.

John with his children, Ella and Benjamin

In June, Ella shared a poignant public message to her dad in honour of Father's Day, writing: "Daddy, You make parenting look so easy, though it not always is. You make every day better than the one before it.

"You bring joy to us when we are down. You are our best friend and we love you to the moon and back around. I hope to be even half as good of a parent as you someday."

