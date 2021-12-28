Victoria Beckham posts rare photo of all three sons with David - and fans are in shock All the Beckham boys look so similar...

Victoria Beckham is every inch a proud mother, and often leaves fans gushing over her sweet posts dedicated to her and husband David Beckham's four children.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the fashion designer shared an adorable photo of her three sons Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 16, posing with their dad David at a family wedding - and fans couldn't help but notice the similarities between the Beckham boys.

Looking like the spitting image of each other, David, Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz donned smart black suits with crisp white shirts and ties. As David ducked beneath his sons to fit in the photo, his three sons beamed at the camera as they stood next to each other.

"My boys back together [heart emoji] kisses" VB captioned her photo, while footballer David made a light-hearted comment about his height beneath the post.

Fans were quick to comment on the lookalike Beckham boys

"Didn’t need the tip toe trick here [laughing emoji] the boys are back in town!" wrote the star.

Fans were quick to react to the photo, rushing to the comments to share their thoughts on the lookalike Beckhams. "Fantastic! You all look like brothers!" commented one fan, while another penned: "Just like a boy band group [heart eye emoji]".

"You're all so handsome!" remarked a third fan.

It's not the first time this week the fashion designer has thrilled fans with heartwarming snaps from the family wedding.

Brooklyn and Harper were spotted dancing at the wedding together

On Monday, the doting mother-of-four posted a clip of her youngest and eldest child on the dancefloor, with Brooklyn twirling his sister around before they share a sweet embrace and declare their love for each other. Harper looked adorable in a blue velvet dress with a white shrug and matching ballet flats, while Brooklyn looked dapper in a dark suit.

Captioning the touching sibling moment, Victoria wrote: "Someone loves dancing with their big brother love you @brooklynbeckham #HarperSeven."

Fans loved seeing a glimpse into the family celebrations and couldn't help but comment on the bond between Harper and Brooklyn.

