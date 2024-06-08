Strictly star inundated with support as they announce second pregnancy

Congratulations are in order for Strictly Come Dancing champion Louis Smith as the gymnast prepares to welcome his second child with girlfriend Charlie Bruce.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the double silver medallist shared a photo of the ultrasound of his unborn child. "It's so nice we had to do it twice," he joked in the caption of his post.

The star's girlfriend, jazz dancer Charlie Bruce, shared the ultrasound alongside a bundle from The Bread Pan which featured an assortment of sweets and baked goods. The gifts all came in baby blue and baby pink, meaning their child's sex was kept a secret.

Fans were over the moon for the pair, with one enthusing: "Amazing news, huge congratulations to you and @charliebruce1990." A second added: "Congratulations mate to you and your family on this new addition," while a third shared: "Wonderful news, congratulations to you both!!"

Louis and Charlie are expecting their second baby

Louis and Charlie began dating in 2017 and the couple announced they were expecting their first child in September 2020. The pair welcomed daughter Marley on 14 February 2021.

What a 3 days it's been," the gymnast shared in a comment at the time. "From Thursday night to Sunday morning. You women are incredible and the mother of my child is no exception. So glad both ladies are doing well and healthy. Marley Valentina Smith welcome."

Louis is already a doting dad to daughter Marley

Louis rose to fame in the 2008 Olympic Games where he made history as the first male gymnast to win a medal for Britain since 1908 when he secured a bronze in the pommel horse. His medal also made him the second Black gymnast to win a medal in the history of the Olympics.

He got one better in the 2012 Olympic Games scoring a silver medal in the same event, achieving the same outcome four years later at the 2016 Olympics.

Louis and Flavia lifted the Glitterball Trophy in 2012

In 2012, Louis competed in the tenth series of Strictly Come Dancing, where he was partnered with Flavia Cacace. The duo became a force to be reckoned with on the dancefloor, never scoring lower than 27, and after their Showdance scored them their first perfect score, they lifted the Glitterball Trophy.

Louis subsequently partnered with Aliona Vilani in the 2014 Christmas special, where their festive Quickstep scored perfect marks, winning them the show.