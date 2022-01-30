Peter Andre’s must-see parenting hack for children Amelia and Theo The star is a doting dad-of-four

Peter Andre is a proud dad of four children, including his two youngest, daughter Amelia, eight, and five-year-old son Theo.

On Sunday, he revealed one of his behind-the-scenes parenting approaches in a new video shared to his Instagram Stories.

While sharing a glimpse into one of his favourite recipes, the star's fridge could be seen in the background, attached to which was a children's rewards chart with his two youngest's names just visible.

Peter tagged his short clip, which showed him holding a blueberry-covered dish: "Including your family into your journey makes the whole thing fun and sustainable."

WATCH: Peter Andre’s must-see parenting hack revealed

The star was speaking about his app It's Fine, which he co-created last year to help people lose weight without feeling deprived.

The 48-year-old teamed up with his good friend Ben Smith for the project, which launched in November, and which is based on weekly calorie counts rather than daily limits, making it more flexible and easier to fit in with family life.

The star revealed his parenting approach

As well as his younger children, Peter is a doting dad to two teenagers: Princess, 14, and Junior, 16, who he shares with his ex-wife Katie Price.

Earlier this month, the star, who Peter met when they both appeared on I'm a Celebrity and married back in 2005, spoke out against the singer's wife, Emily MacDonagh.

In a message she later deleted, the glamour model shared her perspective that Emily, who works as a doctor in the NHS, is "trying to make a career" out of media appearances and "jealous" of Katie's relationship with Princess.

Peter with his wife Emily and his eldest children Junior and Princess

She also claimed that Emily had prevented Princess from visiting her mother in rehab last year.

Peter chose not to comment directly on his ex's remarks, instead sharing a sweet series of photos and videos from a family day out at a trampoline park for Amelia's birthday.

