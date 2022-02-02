Faith Hill reveals 'difficult' living situation without her and Tim McGraw's daughters The 1883 stars share three children

Faith Hill and her husband Tim McGraw have been happily married for 25 years and share three beautiful daughters.

MORE: Tim McGraw shares peek inside his and Faith Hill's luxury Nashville mega-mansion

The couple – who star together as husband and wife on hit show 1883 – are proud parents to Gracie, 24, an actress, Maggie, 23, who graduated with a degree in sustainability from Stanford University in 2021, and Audrey, 20, an aspiring actress and model.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Faith Hill reveals 'difficult' living situation with husband Tim McGraw

During her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, Faith made a "heartbreaking" confession about the family's living situation now that her children are all grown up.

"We are empty nesters now," the country singer told Stephen. "It's heartbreaking, it's so difficult."

MORE: How Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie's remark led to a huge family change

MORE: Faith Hill's unexpected answer to Tim McGraw's marriage proposal sparks major reaction

When Stephen shared that his children have also moved out of the family home and he finds it "tough" to even walk past their bedrooms, Faith responded: "It's true! It's so true."

Faith and Tim share three daughters

Faith and Tim are relatively private about their personal life but occasionally share glimpses into their family dynamics.

Last month, Tim opened up about their daughters' strong personalities, telling People: "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

He added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

Faith and Tim have been married for 25 years

Gushing about his daughters again in an interview on Today, Tim said: "We couldn't ask for better kids. They're smarter than us in so many ways."

Luckily for Faith and Tim, they've had a lot to keep them busy since youngest Audrey flew the nest, starring in their hit drama 1883.

The pair play Margaret and James Dutton in the Yellowstone prequel and have received high praise for their acting since the show's release in December.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.