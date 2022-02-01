David Beckham has the most heartwarming reaction to son Brooklyn's exciting milestone Brooklyn Beckham appeared on the Late Late Show with James Corden

David and Victoria Beckham are every inch proud parents, and will no doubt be bursting with pride after their eldest son Brooklyn Beckham's appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday.

Taking to Instagram to pen heartfelt messages to their son, who is engaged to actress Nicola Peltz, both David and Victoria gushed over their son's achievement, sharing photos of Brooklyn alongside the famous host. The 22-year-old budding chef appeared on the programme to share details of his proposal and take on James in a cook-off.

Revealing the unique nickname he uses for his son, David wrote: "Well done Bust," in a sweet post dedicated to his eldest child.

Meanwhile, Victoria shared a photo of her son alongside host James, writing "Well done Brooklyn!!!"

David and Victoria rushed to congratulate their son on his achievement

Brooklyn, who has started his own cooking mini series, shared a photo of himself turning up the heat in the kitchen on his Late Late Show debut. He wrote: "Thank you so much for having me! watch me and @j_corden cook off tonight on the @latelateshow."

Friends and family were quick to react to the star's post, sharing their pride in the comments. "I'm so proud of you and you're amazing!" wrote fiancee Nicola Peltz, while fashion designer Victoria sweetly shared: "Can’t wait!!! Love u xxxx VB x."

It's not the first time David and Victoria have rushed to share their children's talents on social media. Last year, the former Spice Girl expressed her joy after her ten-year-old daughter Harper Seven completed her 11+ exam.

Brooklyn shares an extremely close relationship with his family

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Victoria - who shares four children with husband David Beckham - uploaded a sweet snap of her little girl holding a beautiful bouquet of pink flowers.

"11+ over!" she remarked alongside a series of fingers-crossed and party emojis. It is yet to be revealed which grammar or private school the youngster has applied for.

The exam, which is taken by children in their final year of primary education, are used by both state-funded grammar schools and many private schools to identify the most academically-able children.

Is there anything the Beckham children can't do?

