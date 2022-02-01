Peter Andre's wife Emily shares candid glimpse into rare day off with kids Amelia and Theo The NHS doctor is a mother to two young kids and two stepchildren

It's not often Emily Andre gets to enjoy a weekday with her two young children, Amelia and Theo. On Monday, the NHS doctor - who is married to Peter Andre - revealed she had the most glorious time at the ice rink with her kids since their school was having an Inset Day.

Sharing a sweet glimpse into their outing at Canary Wharf, Emily remarked, "Mills was awesome on the ice today. The kids had an Inset Day by the way," alongside an image of eight-year-old Amelia on the ice.

She then added a short clip of little Theo walking on the ice with a support frame. Doting mum Emily could be heard saying: "That's brilliant skating, good boy. Excellent Theo."

Emily, who recently released her guide on puberty, called Growing Up for Girls, has been married to pop star Peter since 2015, and together they are parents to Amelia and five-year-old son Theo. They live in Surrey with Peter's two eldest children, Junior, 16, and Princess, 14, from his four-year marriage with Katie Price.

Last week, Emily opened up about being a stepmother, revealing she is careful not to take too much of a parenting role but to act more like a "big sister".

One of the posts Emily shared with fans

"I think I take on more of a big-sister role," she told The Times. "They are lovely children and they've made my life easy, to be honest. It just sort of works, but I don't think there's one right way of being a step-parent. I have to say I do buy parenting books - I have a fair few on my shelf."

When it came to writing her first book, Emily also confessed how she drew experiences from her own life and has looked towards her loved ones for guidance.

Even little Theo hit the skates

"Being a step-mum and a mum as well, it changes your perspective on everything," she recently told Metro. "But it changes your perspective on the way that you would talk about puberty and other issues going through life, definitely."

"When I was writing the book, I was thinking, 'Okay, how would I feel discussing this with Millie? How would I explain this to Millie or Theo?' And that really helped me with the wording and trying to make it really accessible and relatable, so I relied on that a lot."

