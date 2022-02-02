John Travolta celebrates wonderful news involving daughter Ella

John Travolta is one proud dad! The Hollywood star could hardly contain his joy as he celebrated his daughter, Ella's recent good news.

MORE: John Travolta's new photo with stunning daughter Ella blows fans away

The actor – who is a licensed pilot – took to Instagram to share a video of himself flying his plane to Ireland, before sitting down in front of the camera to express his glee over Ella's success with her debut single, Dizzy, and thank fans for their support.

Loading the player...

WATCH: John Travolta celebrates joyous news about daughter Ella's career

"So, I've arrived safely in Ireland, and I just want to take this moment to thank you for all your support for Ella's song, Dizzy. It's a big success, we're very proud and it's all because of you."

Putting on his best Irish accent, John added: "And as the Irish say, 'Life is what you make it, isn't it?'. It is, oh it is."

SEE: John Travolta shares haunting video of daughter Ella singing ahead of music release

READ: Ella Travolta shares heartbreaking post on late mom Kelly Preston's birthday

John's fans were quick to react to the clip, with one responding: "We love you and your family. You're a great dad. [Ella's] song is beautiful."

John and Ella have a close bond

A second said: "Ella deserves her success. Beautiful song." A third added: "Ella has such a beautiful voice; and song, also a beautiful young lady!"

Last week, Ella was lost for words after she revealed her single has been streamed over 100,000 times and in over 100 countries.

"Hi everyone. So, I wanted to thank you all so much because my new song, Dizzy, got over 100,000 streams on Spotify and that is just absolutely incredible, and I could not thank you guys enough," she said on Instagram.

John admitted he is so 'proud' of Ella

"Each one of you count and matter and I really appreciate it. I'm also in France right now, it's so beautiful, so I just wanted to give a special shout out to the 1,700 streams in France – special shout out to you guys, thank you so much."

She added: "Over 100 countries streamed Dizzy which is absolutely amazing, and I just – I'm speechless. Thank you, guys, so much."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.