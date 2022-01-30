Jamie Oliver shares adorable video of son River – and his unexpected lookalike! The chef shares five children with wife Jools Oliver

Jamie Oliver shared the sweetest new video of his five-year-old son River to social media on Sunday – and while the little boy clearly takes after his dad, there's also another member of the household that he resembles!

In the short clip, which the dad-of-five uploaded to his Instagram Stories, River could be seen holding an unusual-looking chicken with a small furry quiff on the top of its head.

As Jamie couldn't help noticing, the youngster's hair was similarly tousled. "River," the celebrity chef teased his youngest son, "How come the chicken has the same haircut as you?"

WATCH: Jamie Oliver shares adorable video of son River - and his unexpected lookalike!

River sweetly took his dad's question in stride, responding: "I don't know but first can I just let him go and see…" trailing off as he walked behind the hen house at the family's £6million country home.

Jamie shared a heart-melting snapshot a few minutes later of his son, who had returned with eggs in each hand and beamed for the camera as he held them up.

River enjoys collecting eggs from the family's hens

The sweet scene came just a day after the doting dad issued an apology for River's cheekiness in an Instagram post.

Taking to the social media site, Jamie uploaded a photo that showed the five-year-old standing in front of a vegetable stall featuring an array of vegetables, including cauliflowers, cabbages, leeks, onions, red onions and broccoli.

The youngster held onto a small notepad and smiled for the camera.

The little boy recently went food shopping with his chef dad

His dad warned his followers not to be fooled by River's cute expression, however, writing in the caption: "Don't fall for that cheeky smile!! I'd like to thank and apologise to the market traders for surviving River Oliver!! x x #farmersmarket #marketday."

Jamie's fans couldn't resist River's little face, however, and shared their delight in the comment section.

One chimed in: "Bless him, love the jacket," while another added: "He could light up the world with such a smile."

