John Travolta marks son Benjamin's birthday with touching family photo – fans react

John Travolta marked his son Benjamin's eleventh birthday on Tuesday with a sweet tribute on Instagram.

The 67-year-old shared a gorgeous family photo of himself and his little boy alongside big sister Ella, 21. In the snap, Benjamin can be seen sweetly resting his arm on his dad's knee whilst sitting in-between him and his actress sibling. Captioning the happy snap, John penned: "Happy birthday my beautiful boy. Your dad adores you!"

Ella responded to her dad's post with her own birthday wishes, writing: "Happy Birthday Ben!" She also took to her own Instagram account to post a sweet photo of her brother holding a dog.

She wrote: "Happy Birthday Benjamin! The sweetest boy I know. You continue to teach me so much and brighten our lives. I love you!"

Fans were quick to respond, with one gushing: "Happy birthday Ben! What a beautiful family." A second said: "Your love for your children shows in their eyes, John! Bravo on the best role of your life!"

A third added: "Happy birthday to your son, you are a great dad," and a fourth said: "Happy Birthday to your beautiful son."

John shared this sweet family photo on Benjamin's birthday

John shares Ella and Benjamin, as well as late son Jett, with his late wife Kelly Preston, who tragically passed away from breast cancer in 2020.

It was Kelly's birthday in October, the second that her family marked without her, and both John and Ella paid poignant tributes to the late actress on their respective social media accounts.

The actor shared a lovely picture of his wife beaming while at a red carpet event, alongside the words: "Happy Birthday Kelly. We miss and love you very much."

John's wife Kelly Preston sadly died in 2020

Ella, meanwhile, shared a gorgeous throwback picture of her with her mom at a wedding. In the picture, a young Ella was acting as a flower girl, while her mom helped carry her bouquet. "Happy Birthday Mama, I love and miss you so much," the 21-year-old wrote alongside the photo.

John and his children have been incredibly strong following Kelly's passing and the Pulp Fiction actor recently opened up about his family life in a rare interview.

Chatting to Esquire Spain, he said: "I will ensure the future of my children, help them with what they want to do with their lives."

He continued: "It is what I do with Ella now with her films and teaching her to work in the profession. Ben is barely ten years old. I want to help him evolve because he has his whole life ahead of him."

