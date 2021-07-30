John Travolta celebrates 'proud dad' moment – and it will melt your heart The Pulp Fiction star has two children

John Travolta had the sweetest response to his daughter, Ella, after she revealed she has landed a major film role in a reimagining of Alice in Wonderland, titled Get Lost.

The Pulp Fiction star posted a beautiful photo of the 21-year-old, who is currently on location in Budapest, wearing an updated version of Alice's iconic blue and white dress.

Captioning the pretty photo, John wrote: "Here’s my daughter Ella starring in a live-action re-imagining of Alice in Wonderland! Called, 'Get Lost'. I'm a very proud dad!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "You're a great dad." A second said: "She is truly beautiful!"

A third added: "What a beautiful young woman. I can tell how proud you are of her," and a fourth said: "I would be proud too if I were you! She is such a professional just like her mama."

Ella shared the details of her upcoming project on Thursday, just days after she paid tribute to her late mother, Kelly Preston, who passed away from breast cancer in July 2020 at the age of 57.

John is so 'proud' of his talented daughter

Following the release of Kelly's final film, Off The Rails, Ella took to Instagram to reveal her pride in her mum.

Alongside the film's official trailer, she wrote: "I am very proud of my mother's last film and I know she was too. She very much enjoyed the time she had making this wonderful picture and all of the lovely people she got to work with. It is available in UK and Ireland theatres starting Friday July 23rd, 2021!"

It's been an incredibly difficult time for the family – but John has excelled in his role as a single parent to Ella and her younger brother, ten-year-old Benjamin.

