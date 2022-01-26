Zoe Ball sparks fan reaction with new wedding photos The Radio 2 star shared snapshots on Instagram

Zoe Ball took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a very special post with her fans.

The Radio 2 Breakfast Show host shared a series of snapshots and a video after attending a wedding – and her followers were quick to react.

WATCH: Zoe Ball shows her pride in her sister's sweet achievement

Zoe – who was married for 18 years to DJ Norman Cook (Fatboy Slim) – wrote a loving message for the newlyweds, which read: "Love is..... congratulations Jonathan & Matthew.

"Truly magical day of tears, dirty laughter & much celebrating of love finding love. naughty table always the best. thanks for letting us share your day darlings. missed you @bendavies92."

Zoe shared photos from the beautiful wedding

Earlier in the day, Zoe had spoken about the upcoming nuptials – and her listeners were delighted to have a sneak peek inside. "So glad you mentioned this this morning, want to see your dress btw," one wrote. "I have been waiting for this post all day! Congratulations Jonathan and Matthew; actually made my day, Lots of love x."

A second shared: "Congratulations on sending you all my love on your special day I heard you was getting married today after listening to Zoe on the radio while I was getting my Butty Van ready - lol I could've done the catering for you."

The TV star was previously married to Norman Cook (DJ Fatboy Slim)

A third added: "Ah, now this is simply glorious!! Congrats you two - how bloody lovely!!! Xx."

Zoe, 51, was married to 58-year-old Norman from 1999 until September 2016. Together they share two children together; Woody, 21, and 12-year-old Nelly.

Zoe with her boyfriend, Michael Reed

She is now in a relationship with former construction boss, Michael Reed. The couple are said to have met through a mutual friend towards the end of 2017, when they were first photographed together.

It came after former It Takes Two star Zoe was left devastated by the suicide of her TV cameraman boyfriend Billy Yates in May 2017.

