Zoe Ball melts hearts with emotional tribute to son Woody before he leaves home The Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two star is a doting mum

Zoe Ball shared the sweetest throwback of her son Woody with fans this week, in honour of a very special milestone.

The Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two presenter took to Instagram on Tuesday, where she posted a photo from her son's childhood.

The cute snapshot showed Zoe carrying her little boy, who leaned his head on her shoulder as she hugged him tight. The mum-of-two captioned the photo with a heartfelt message.

It read: "This lil naughty bundle of love is off to uni soon. How quickly those years have flown [red heart emoji]. #proudmama #backtoschoolfeels."

Strictly presenter Claudia Winkleman posted five heart emojis in response, while 2018 champion Stacey Dooley added a heart-eyes emoji and Zoe's friend and former Strictly partner Ian Waite posted four heart-eyes emojis.

Some of the star's followers commented to share that they were going through something similar, with one writing: "I know how you are feeling Zoe...my daughter is away to uni on the 19th September... I am already an emotional wreck on the inside."

A second fan said: "Great picture, my boy is going to Uni in two weeks as well. Exciting times but I’m going to miss him." Others chimed in with messages of support and reassurance.

One wrote: "This was me last year Zoe, dreaded her going but it's the best thing she's ever done, so loves uni life... And she even comes home to visit!! You'll be fine."

Another added: "They soon come back with all their smelly washing [crying-laughing emoji]."

Woody is heading to university after a gap year during which he travelled to Australia and New Zealand, although his globe-trotting was cut short by the global pandemic.

However, the change in plans meant that the 19-year-old could enjoy some time with his mum and his ten-year-old sister Nelly at the family's East Sussex home before starting university, which Zoe clearly appreciated!

