David Tennant's wife Georgia melts hearts with emotional family photo

David Tennant's wife Georgia brought fans to tears on Saturday morning when she shared an emotional family photo on Instagram.

The mum-of-five uploaded a touching black-and-white snap that saw her husband reuniting with his children after work commitments kept him away from home. In the photo, David is warmly embraced by three of his children who all cling to their dad in joy over his return.

David looked equally thrilled to be back with his family as he wrapped his arms around his kids with a loving smile on his face.

Letting the touching photo speak for itself, Georgia simply captioned the snap: "Happy weekend one and all x." Fans rushed to comment on the sweet family moment, with one responding: "Awww, the love in this photo is just adorable. What a welcome home for dad!"

A second said: "Oh, how cute they are… beautiful photo, in tears." A third added: "He's home! Literally sobbing."

David reunited with his family after working away from home

Earlier this week, the family marked another major milestone after Kenneth Branagh's latest film, Belfast, was nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture.

The movie holds special meaning for the couple; their ten-year-old daughter Olive appears in the film, alongside the likes of Jamie Dornan and Dame Judi Dench.

Fans were quick to react with one remarking: "Tennants are always destined for greatness!" A second wrote: "Has the child already surpassed the entire family? Now that is a brag!"

Olive made her movie debut in Belfast

David and Georgia have been married since December 2011 and together share five children, including 19-year-old Ty, whom David adopted. Father and son recently appeared on screen together in hit miniseries, Around The World in 80 Days, in which Ty starred as a gang leader.

As well as Ty and Olive, the couple are parents to eight-year-old son Wilfred and youngest daughters Doris, seven, and Birdie, two. David and Georgia – whose dad, Peter Davison, was the fifth actor to portray the famous Time Lord between 1981 and 1984 – met when she starred alongside him in the Doctor Who episode, The Doctor's Daughter, in 2008.

