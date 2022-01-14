David Tennant's wife Georgia reveals private text messages with her husband These are so funny!

David Tennant and wife Georgia have the perfect relationship, and on Thursday the star shared some of their private text messages which gave a further insight into how they tease each other.

On Wednesday, Megan Fox announced that she and Machine Gun Kelly were engaged, but one part of their announcement that caught people's attention was that Megan claimed the pair drank each other's blood following the proposal. Sharing a link to a story about it, Georgia then queried her husband as to why this didn't happen when he proposed to her back in 2011.

"Why didn't you drink my blood?" she asked, to which David quickly responded: "I'd pass out x," prompting a hilarious comeback from Georgia, as she replied: "Fair enough x."

The actress then shared this exchange on her Instagram page, as she dubbed it "#marriedsexting" and fans lost their minds.

"You win the internet today," one said, while another added: "This is so funny! Married 32 years. This is perfect," and a third enthused: "I'M HOWLING."

A fourth commented: "Okay, so now we know David isn't a vampire for sure," while a fifth was certain they knew a different reason, as they shared: "Because he's a bit squeamish about blood, hasn't he said before? You guys are hilarious and precious."

The married couple shared this exchange

Over the years, Georgia has shared many glimpses inside her relationship with the former Doctor Who star and last month she thrilled fans with a never-before-seen wedding photo.

In the beautiful snap, Georgia was a stunning bride in a tiara and white chiffon dress with a veil that flowed down the back of her shoulders.

Meanwhile, David looked incredibly dapper in a black suit with a white shirt, as the pair embraced Georgia's son Ty, who was born during a previous relationship. David would go on to adopt Ty just three months after his marriage to Georgia, with the couple going on to have a further four children.

The pair recently celebrated their tenth anniversary

The Tennants are an acting family with David currently starring in Around the World in 80 Days while Georgia has recently been appearing alongside her husband in Staged.

Their son Ty is also an accomplished actor, starring alongside his father in Around the World in 80 Days as well as having a role in Doom Patrol.

Ty walked the red carpet with his sister, Olive, who recently made her feature film debut, appearing in Kenneth Branagh's hit film Belfast.

