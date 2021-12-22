David Tennant's wife Georgia reveals first for daughter as she takes after parents in adorable new photo The stars are proud parents-of-five

Georgia Tennant shared a heart-melting photo with her followers on social media this week, and it showed her daughter taking an interest in one of her parents' biggest passions!

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mum-of-five shared a photo of one of her daughter, who appeared to be ten-year-old Olive, as she walked towards a sign that read Stage Door.

The youngster wore an eye-catching black-and-white print skirt and carried a turquoise backpack and was eagerly looking towards the theatre she stood outside.

Georgia captioned the sweet snapshot: "Her first theatre experience, and what a first @oldvictheatre." She also added the hashtags: "#StephenMangan" and: "#AChristmasCarol".

Georgia and her husband David are both actors, with David probably best known for his roles in Doctor Who and Broadchurch and Georgia starring alongside her other half and Michael Sheen in sitcom Staged, as well as in miniseries Into The Dark.

And the acting talent hasn't stopped there, as Olive recently walked her first red carpet after being cast in Jamie Dornan film Belfast.

Georgia shared the sweet photo to Instagram

Sadly, her mum wasn't able to join her at the October event as she was self-isolating, but she expressed her pride on social media, sharing a message to her daughter on Instagram.

It read: "Oh my darling girl. How proud I am of you & I wish I was there to watch you shine tonight.

"Instead I leave you in the capable hands of your brother whilst I quarantine miserably at home & continuously refresh @gettyimages like a crazed fan. Which is exactly what I am."

The couple share five children, including two-year-old Birdie

Olive walked the red carpet with her 19-year-old brother Ty, who is the couple's oldest child and is also an actor.

As well as Ty and Olive, the couple are also devoted parents to their eight-year-old son Wilfred and youngest daughters Doris, six, and Birdie, two.

