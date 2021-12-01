David Tennant's wife Georgia shares adorable photo of daughter Birdie amid morning chaos - and it's so relatable The couple are proud parents-of-five

Georgia Tennant took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share a behind-the-scenes glimpse of how she started her day, and many parents are sure to relate!

The star, who shares five children with her husband David Tennant, posted a photo showing the couple's youngest child Birdie drinking from a small cup.

MORE: David Tennant's wife Georgia gets real about breastfeeding with empowering photo

A milk bottle stood at the two-year old's feet and much of it had been spilled on the floor. Georgia simply captioned the picture: "Morning."

The actress, who stars in video-call sitcom Staged alongside her husband and Michael Sheen, is a down-to-earth mum who often shares snippets from her family life with her social media followers.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Georgia Tennant's daughter makes movie debut

Over the weekend, the 36-year-old melted hearts with a couple of snapshots that showed David and their children putting up their Christmas decorations.

SEE: David and Georgia Tennant pose for rare photo together to celebrate happy news

MORE: Georgia and David Tennant's daughter Olive walks the red carpet with brother Ty ahead of film debut

In one, David could be seen holding their youngest son Wilfred, eight, aloft as he added some ornaments to the tree, while their other kids looked on in excitement.

Georgia and David share five children

The second showed young Birdie dressed in a cute Santa outfit as she placed her own ornament on the tree. They both sparked debate, however, as some of Georgia's fans felt that the family should have waited a little longer!

"It's still November why are you decorating for Christmas," one commented, adding a sad face emoji. Another wrote: "But it's still November!"

Others, however, encouraged the star to follow her heart. "As someone whose tree and most indoor decorations have been up since 1 November I do not see a problem with this," wrote one.

The actress often shares candid parenting moments on social media

Another kindly chimed in: "Time is an illusion! It’s the holiday whatever that means to everyone is different!"

The couple are proud parents to three daughters and two sons.

As well as Birdie and Wilfred, they share Ty, 19, Olive, ten, and Doris, six.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.