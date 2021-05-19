Pink makes candid comments about marriage to husband Carey Hart The couple have been married 15 years

Pink has spoken candidly about her 15-year marriage to Carey Hart, the father of her two children.

The singer – who married motocross racer Carey in 2006 – opened up about their relationship in a new interview with E! and admitted that neither of them feel they "need" to be with each other.

MORE: Pink reveals the one thing she 'doesn't have the heart' to tell her daughter

Loading the player...

WATCH: Pink's daughter showcases unreal singing voice

Instead, she sweetly shared that they are together because they want to be.

MORE: Pink opens up about heartbreaking miscarriage as a teenager

READ: Pink’s private jet bursts into flames during crash landing - details

Asked by the interviewer about being "president of the 'I don't need a man' club", Pink replied: "I was, and I'm still in that club. I just happen to have a wonderful man by my side.

Pink and Carey were married in 2006

"But I don't… neither one of us need each other, we want and we choose each other."

MORE: Pink's six-year-old daughter gives her first ever makeup tutorial and it's adorable

She added: "We've really grown up together. When you first get together, you look at that person as your entire world. One person can't be your entire world. You have to have your own passions, your own friends, your own time to yourself. I used to be super needy. Now we expect less of each other, and that allows us to give each other more somehow."

The couple pictured with their two children

The star, 41, also revealed that she regularly experiences 'mom guilt' when it comes to her two children, Willow, nine, and four-year-old Jameson.

READ: Pink shares hilarious letter her daughter Willow wrote to Santa about her ‘mum fail’

"I don't not have guilt, I have guilt every day. I beat the crap out of myself as a mum, but I constantly check in with [my kids]. They're very joyous little people, and so I must be doing something right. I hit the jackpot with my babies."

Pink and Carey started dating in 2001

Pink and Carey, 45, began dating in 2001, a year after she rose to fame with her debut album, and were married in 2006. Over the years, the star has been candid about the ups and downs in their relationship, including when they separated for nearly a year in 2008.

Read more HELLO! US stories here