Pink's famous friends react to her 'brutal' health crisis

Pink's famous friends have reacted after she recently revealed her "brutal" health crisis. The pop star took to Instagram to announce that she had hip surgery this month, while thanking her husband Carey Hart for taking care of her, and Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, Gisele Bundchen and Emma Willis have all since liked her post.

Celebrity fitness trainer Jeanette Jenkins, meanwhile, wrote: "I'm so proud of you. Beautiful perspective. Enjoy the down time and prayers up for a healthy recovery. You got this." Actress Mandy Moore also added: "Sending you all the healing vibes and love," as well as Selma Blair who wrote: "Major recovery love to you!"

Pink originally shared a photo of herself at home and wrote: "Hey world! This is what 9 hours of sleep and cuddles from my kiddos looks like 7 days post hip surgery!! I have to say thank you to everyone at The Steadman Clinic in Vail and Dr. Philippon for taking such good care of me.

"Because I’m married to an athlete who has hundreds of surgeries, I get to meet some of the world's greatest doctors," she said. "I am never not completely grateful.

"It was a brutal first week full of tears and pain med depression, ulcers from meds and constant fevers, but my @hartluck brought me through. (No one recovers from surgery like he does, he’s not real)."

She added that husband Carey, "dried my tears, cooked me oatmeal, kept track of my meds, got me my phone charger, plugged in my compression machines, took my temp, made the bed, and talked me off the ledge."

He even showed her a few tricks on the crutches she will be using for the next six weeks.

Pink said that despite the agony she has been in, it has opened her eyes further to the incredible people around her who are doing amazing things despite their disabilities or health conditions.

She wrote: "I happened to meet a woman with cerebral palsy who summits 13,000 ft mountains in her chair, (check out her documentary called “from my window” on Vimeo, she’s incredible) I learned about a blind man that summits Mt Everest."

The star then added that she will make a full recovery and feels "blessed," that is the case.

She concluded: "I'm impressed by those that face real, hard challenges, and alchemize their situation into something magical, or meaningful.

"In the meantime, shout out to all of those on the journey to wellness, and to those making magic out of the impossible. Have a great day folks!!!!! Let the healing begin."

