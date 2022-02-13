Today's Dylan Dreyer's fans offer support as she takes 'a step back to regroup' amid parenting struggle The presenter is a mum to three sons

Today show star Dylan Dreyer, 40, was showered with encouragement from her fans on Saturday when she shared a parenting struggle with her 739,000 Instagram followers.

She posted a photograph of her youngest son Calvin giving her a book about managing anger and alongside it she wrote: "It's time to take a step back and regroup when your son hands you this book and tells you to read it. I try to keep it together but sometimes the lack of sleep and sheer amount of responsibilities right now make it hard.

WATCH: Dylan Dreyer breaks down in tears on live TV

"This was a tough reminder that kids pick up on everything and I need to get my mind right. Thank you Calvin! This was also in response to me giving him the Patience Spot book! #weallhavebaddays #gocalgo."

Dylan's son picked up on her emotions

Fans rallied around the star in the comments section, reminding Dylan that she was doing a great job as mum to three children. One wrote: "Cut yourself some slack! You're a great Mom!" and another said: "You're awesome Dylan! Three kids and a full time job is HARD! Be kind to yourself [love heart]."

Dylan has taken time off work to look after her three sons

A third added: "Good job, mama! This makes my therapist heart SING that he can identify emotions and look for reminders in how to cope appropriately! Not to mention using that to help others (even if it is mama, we're allowed to have feelings too)! Give yourself grace, you've obviously laid a fantastic foundation."

The presenter lives in New York

When Dylan fell pregnant with her third child her fans were convinced that she would have to move out of her small New York condo but she proved them wrong utilising every bit of space.

Dylan proudly revealed: "I think they all fit just fine…for now," as she showed off their shared bedroom with white bunk beds, a cot, a changing table and plenty of soft toys.

