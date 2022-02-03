Dylan Dreyer’s video of mini-me son sparks overwhelming reaction

Dylan Dreyer has shared an adorable video of her "mini-me" son explaining his own personal Avengers story.

The Today host helpfully translated Ollie's story, revealing that Captain America won in the battle against the football but that he then tackled Ollie so he had to fight the fork. Ollie then used his webs to trip and fall, before Captain America decided he wanted the snacks - and this is an Avengers plot line we can get behind.

"Spoilers!!" joked one fan as Dylan's Today pal Shenielle Jones added: "I love this so so much."

"I love how entertained Cal is by his little brother," shared another fan as others praised his "great imagination".

The video was taken from the family's New York home, and showed that the boys were sitting at the dining table where the chairs were covered in plastic film to protect them from stray baby food.

In the background was a large sectional sofa that featured neutral cushions and was positioned in front of large windows.

Ollie was pleased as punch with his story

Mom-of-three Dylan recently welcomed her third son, Rusty, and this month returned back to work after maternity leave.

In response, the Today star made the difficult decision to step back from her role on Weekend Today; Dylan will continue to co-host the 3rd Hour of Today during weekdays, but will no doubt enjoy having a full weekend to spend with her young family from now on.

She was overcome with emotion as she said goodbye to the TV program during a live broadcast.

Dylan Dreyer left Weekend Today to spend more time with her family

While standing in the snow, Dylan told viewers: "It's really bittersweet to step away. I just want to say thank you to everyone at Weekend Today who actually gave me a chance on this show.

"I remember when I tried out for this show and it wasn't really something I knew that was going to happen and then it just sort of for lack of a better word snowballed in the position it became.

"My goodness, I'm so grateful that Weekend Today took a shot on me and took a chance with me because it has changed my life. I've raised my whole family here in New York City and I really don't want to step away but I don't think I can do six days a week any more."

