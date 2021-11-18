The adorable cameo you might have missed during the Queen's first public appearance The engagement was the monarch's first in over a month

The Queen made her first public appearance on Wednesday since missing the Remembrance Sunday service due to spraining her back. The monarch, 95, was joined by a rather adorable companion as she met face-to-face with General Sir Nick Carter, the Chief of the Defence Staff, at Windsor Castle.

In footage released by Buckingham Palace, the Queen's inquisitive dorgi Candy can be seen greeting General Sir Nick in Windsor's Oak Room. After bowing to Her Majesty, he chuckled and said to the royal pooch: "Hello you."

The Queen has long been known for her love of dogs, and has owned more than 30 corgis during her reign.

READ: The Queen gives Prince Edward important role as she continues to rest at Windsor Castle

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen's first official engagement since missing Remembrance Sunday

Candy, who is a cross between a Pembroke Welsh Corgi and a dachshund, is the eldest of the monarch's dogs, and she was also gifted two puppies – Fergus and Muick - by her son, the Duke of York, during lockdown.

Sadly, Fergus passed away in May 2021. But the following month on what would have been Prince Philip's 100th birthday, Prince Andrew is said to have bought his mother another puppy to replace Fergus.

General Sir Nick went on to discuss his time as military chief, telling the Queen he had been in the post for eight years.

The Queen said it was "rather sad" he was leaving and replied: "It's a long time."

MORE: The Queen's three royal residences to pay special tribute to the monarch on major milestone

MORE: How Prince Charles is preparing for royal babies' imminent christenings

The Queen's corgi could be seen greeting General Sir Nick

General Sir Nick discussed the Duke of Edinburgh’s late uncle, saying: "It is a long time. In fact, the only person who has done longer I'm told is Lord Mountbatten … so I am quite surprised by all that."

The Queen, wearing a floral dress, chuckled and replied: "Oh really? Oh?" She added: "I suppose if you get into that job, you know, it is easier to continue, isn't it really?"

General Sir Nick said: "I think that's right. Although I have to say I think the time comes when it's ready to move on."

This engagement marks the first time in nearly a month that the Queen has been pictured carrying out an in-person engagement since she hosted a reception for the global investment summit at Windsor on 19 October. She held a face-to-face audience with Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week but was not pictured doing so.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.