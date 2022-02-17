Romeo Beckham takes right after dad David in stunning photos The middle child of the Beckhams is an accomplished footballer

Romeo Beckham is a star footballer, and on Thursday the star shared some photos of him in his element as he trained with Inter Miami CF.

The 19-year-old was in the team's kit as he went through some drills with the team. He was decked out in the team's pink top, and he also had a mesh blue top covering the shirt, alongside some navy shorts and black football socks. He made sure to stand out from the crowd as he styled out a pair of striking red football boots.

And with his hair shaved off, Romeo perfectly resembled his famous father, David Beckham, back when he used to play.

He had a simple caption for his post, as he only added the flexing arm emoji.

One fan noticed the resemblance between him and David, as they commented: "Be like dad, Romeo."

His teammates were quick to respond to the post as well with Shaan Hundal saying: "Great," while many others posted strings of emojis including fire and flower ones.

Romeo looked to be in his element

Earlier this year, Romeo unveiled a striking new neck tattoo, with the cross artwork perfectly resembling the one on the back of his father's neck.

Posing shirtless for his fans on Instagram, Romeo showed off the new piece of art. "Insane! Thank u bro @_dr_woo_," he captioned the post.

Romeo's design has clearly been influenced by the gothic-style crucifix with wings that his dad has in the same spot, and it seems he has inspired more stars than just his family.

"Love it, it was ur dad that inspired mine too. Looks great," Justin Bieber wrote on the comments section, reacting to the post.

Romeo is following in his father's footsteps

Another added: "People saying Justin Bieber not knowing his dad did it first back in 2002 and JB and Neymar copied from him."

A third simply wrote: "Like father like son! #thebeginning."

Taking to his Stories, Romeo also showed off several more new tattoos, such as a gigantic dove inking which covered the majority of his hand, along with the words: 'Lead with love.'

