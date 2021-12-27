Harper Beckham looks adorable in velvet bridesmaid dress dancing with big brother Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham melted hearts with a sweet throwback video of her daughter Harper and son Brooklyn at their grandfather's wedding earlier this month.

The fashion designer posted a clip of her youngest and eldest child on the dancefloor, with Brooklyn twirling his sister around before they share a sweet embrace and declare their love for each other. Harper looked adorable in a blue velvet dress with a white shrug and matching ballet flats, while Brooklyn looked dapper in a navy suit.

WATCH: Harper and Brooklyn Beckham look so adorable dancing at grandfather's wedding

Captioning the touching sibling moment, Victoria wrote: "Someone loves dancing with their big brother love you @brooklynbeckham #HarperSeven."

Fans loved seeing a glimpse into the family celebrations and couldn't help but comment on the bond between Harper and Brooklyn.

"That is so beautiful," responded one. A second commented: "Love how real and how much love this family has for one another."

A third added: "Your family is so beautiful and happy," and a fourth penned: "They look so much alike!

Brooklyn twirled his sister around the dancefloor

The video was taken at David Beckham's father, Ted Beckham's wedding to his new wife Hilary earlier this month.

The couple's wedding consisted of a small ceremony in Middle Temple, London, before the newlyweds headed out of the country for their honeymoon.

David acted as best man and was joined by his whole family, with little Harper, ten, the youngest of three bridesmaids.

Harper acted as bridesmaid for her grandfather's wedding

Ted and David's mum, Sandra, divorced back in 2002 after 32 years of marriage and he announced his engagement to Hilary in March 2020.

Following the wedding, David shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the magical day. In one, the loving son can be seen fixing his dad's tie before the ceremony, while the second image features him posing with his dad and new stepmother, who looked regal in a gorgeous white dress.

The star also had some loving words for his father, as he wrote: "Beautiful day celebrating my dad and Hilary's wedding. Amazing to be together with all the family."

