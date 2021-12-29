Victoria Beckham left unimpressed by David's sweet gesture for Harper

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Christmas has been a lavish affair in the Beckham household – and it's not over yet! Victoria Beckham amused fans on Tuesday when she unveiled husband David's sweet present for daughter Harper – but it wasn't up to her discerning standards.

The Spice Girls star shared a series of photos of the 'unicorn roses' the former Paris Saint-Germain footballer had bought for their youngest child. Victoria clearly wasn't impressed with her husband's taste, sharing a series of close-up snaps of the multi-coloured flowers, which she seemingly found pretty garish.

WATCH: Harper dances with big brother Brooklyn Beckham

Victoria joked: "Unicorn roses from daddy to Harper Seven. Question… are they so bad they're actually good?"

The photos appeared to have been taken at Harper's paternal grandfather Ted Beckham's wedding to his new wife Hilary earlier this month, where the youngster acted as a bridesmaid.

The wedding consisted of a small ceremony in Middle Temple, London, before the newlyweds headed out of the country for their honeymoon.

Victoria Beckham wasn't impressed by David's gesture for Harper

Unicorn roses are certainly a divisive choice from father-of-four David, but we reckon ten-year-old Harper will love them!

Rainbow-hued flowers make the perfect gift; memorable and unusual, they're ideal for someone who likes to think out of the box.

Meanwhile, Victoria delighted fans this week when she shared an adorable photo of her three sons Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 16, posing with their dad David at the same family wedding.

"My boys back together [heart emoji] kisses" VB captioned her photo, while footballer David made a light-hearted comment about his height beneath the post.

Harper and Brooklyn pictured at their grandfather's wedding

"Didn't need the tiptoe trick here [laughing emoji] the boys are back in town!" wrote the star.

Fans couldn't help but notice the similarities between the Beckham boys. What a gorgeous family!

