Prince William offers rare insight into idyllic family life at countryside home The Duke of Cambridge loves the quiet life

As an heir to the throne, Prince William is used to official engagements, state occasions and glittering events, but his love for a quieter life in the countryside has been made clear in a new Apple Time to Walk episode.

The audio included Prince William touching upon his life at his second home of Anmer Hall, which is located in Norfolk. "We spend as much time as we can here, it's very peaceful," the Duke said.

Prince William often retreats to this countryside haven along with his wife Kate Middleton and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during the school holidays.

The Cambridges spend as much time here as possible

Over the summer break, the children get to enjoy a prolonged period of time at the property, and it is an ideal location for them at Christmas time, being situated on the Queen's Sandringham Estate, which is where she likes to spend the season.

The family spent lockdown at the property in Norfolk

Anmer Hall is a 18th-century building which features 10 bedrooms and plenty of glorious grounds for the children to run and explore.

It was given to Kate and William as a wedding gift from the Queen, and they even lived there full-time for two years from 2015 until 2017, before using it as a countryside bolthole.

Before the couple moved in there were £1.5million worth of refurbishments to be made, including the addition of a conservatory, a rerouted driveway and completely overhauled interiors with the help of designer Ben Pentreath.

The home was renovated before William and Kate moved in

It is quite common for royals to have a main residence which is more central, ideal for work and school purposes, and a second home out in the countryside for relaxation.

The family needs to reside in London during term time as siblings George and Charlotte both attend Thomas's Battersea School.

The family also spent a lot of the coronavirus lockdown at their Norfolk home, presumably soaking up the glorious views and fresh countryside air.

