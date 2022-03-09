Harper Beckham is cute beyond belief in unseen video with dad David There's more than one football sensation in the Beckham household…

Self-professed feminist David Beckham really sets the parenting bar high. The international football star celebrated International Women's Day by posting an adorable series of images and videos on social media, in which he paid tribute to his wife Victoria and daughter Harper.

SEE: Romeo Beckham takes right after dad David in stunning photos

The 46-year-old father of four took to Instagram to share an undeniably cute video of a younger Harper, perhaps aged four or five, kicking a football while holding her dad's hand in a park. The two can be seen kicking a ball between them, resulting in a wholesome father-daughter bear hug at the end of the clip.

Loading the player...

WATCH: David Beckham shares adorable video of Harper playing football

David posted the video for all his 71.3 million fans to coo over. He captioned the post: "So grateful to have such inspiring, loving and hard-working women in my life today and every day. Happy International Women’s Day @sandra_beckham49 @victoriabeckham #HarperSeven #IWD."

RELATED: Victoria Beckham teams up with son Romeo and you should see her PVC trousers

Fans were just as impressed by Harper's football skills as dad David. "Harper is adorable," commented one, while another penned: "teach her to bend it like Beckham!" A third added: "Daddy's girl," with a red love heart.

David shared the adorable video with fans and followers

The clip is clearly a cherished archival memory for David, who is sporting a long hairdo and beanie in the video. Swapping his signature football kit for a checked shirt and skinny jeans while kicking around with his daughter, who is dressed in classic footballing gear, David is evidently very happy to let Harper usurp him as top footballer in the family.

David also included this sweet snap in the post

Earlier this week, David showcased his fatherly pride yet again, by sharing a heart-melting image of his three sons in a celebratory Instagram story. The throwback photo that saw David pose with his sons Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz when they were younger – alongside basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal, who turned 50 on Sunday.

DISCOVER: Victoria Beckham looks exactly like son Romeo in childhood throwback

In the picture, David stood behind his boys and Shaq stood next to him, with one arm around his fellow sportsman, who he towered over.