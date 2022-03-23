Gemma Atkinson surprises with magical newborn baby video

Strictly Come Dancing stars Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are doting parents to daughter Mia, 2, and the former Hollyoaks actress surprised us all on Tuesday when she shared a video of a newborn baby.

Gemma hasn't secretly given birth to a new child, the baby in the sweet clip is in fact Mia when she was a newborn! Gorka was seen cupping the little girl's head, and alongside the footage, Gemma wrote: "Time flies… when papa could hold her entire head in his hand..." The next slide read: "To table dancing in coffee shops," and it showed their two-year-old enthusiastically grooving on a table.

WATCH: Gorka Marquez looks every inch the doting dad in throwback video

Will Gemma and Gorka have another baby?

When taking part in a Q&A on Instagram, Gemma was asked whether she was put off to have another child following Mia's "traumatic birth," to which, she replied: "Lots asking if my experience has put me off having more children. Absolutely not.

The couple are parents to two-year-old Mia

"If we're lucky enough I'd love a sibling for Mia, but when she's older now! When she can wipe her own bum maybe."

The actress had a very traumatic birth with Mia and Gemma has detailed it to her fans in the past. "I was having a haemorrhage. A big one & I lost a lot of blood," she recalled. Adding: "I don't remember much other than having around 9 doctors in the room, some injecting me, hooking me to drips, physically pulling clots out of me & one comforting Gorks who was beside himself in the corner."

The star hasn't ruled out baby number two

Both stars often give fans a glimpse into their parenting, and regularly share sweet behind-the-scenes snaps of their family life.

They first met on the set of Strictly back in 2017, started dating the following year and welcomed their daughter on 4 July 2019. The couple announced their engagement on Valentine's Day, and recently moved into a dream home in Greater Manchester.

