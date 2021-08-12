Emma Willis shares rare snap of her children as they join her at work How sweet!

Emma Willis is doting mum to three children, and on Thursday she melted hearts with a rare picture of all three of them together as they'd joined her at work.

The presenter shares her three children, Isabelle, 11, Ace, nine and Trixie, five, with her husband Matt Willis.

The three had joined their mum as she prepared to film with a crew on the side of a serene-looking lake.

The mum-of-three keeps her children's identities a secret, and so all three had their backs to the camera.

Emma was full of pride that her children had accompanied her, and she lovingly captioned the sweet snap: "I love it when they come to work with me."

The family are recently back from a beautiful family holiday in Cornwall, and both Emma and Matt have been sharing photos of their time in the idyllic region.

The children joined their mum at work

On their final day, Matt took to his Instagram Stories to share a snapshot that appeared to have been taken by his wife. It showed himself and the couple's two eldest children on the beach.

In the shot, the trio could be seen running towards the sea with the kids holding onto boogie boards and the sky darkening as they did so.

The proud dad captioned the image: "Had time for 1 more boogie board before we left… it was freezing and brilliant!!!"

Earlier on during the vacation, Emma shared a snap of her three children having fun in their beautiful seaside surroundings.

The sweet photo showed her kids as they put their hands above their eyes as if they were looking out to sea.

Emma is a doting mum to three children

"Getting into character," she captioned the picture, adding a gif which read: "Ahoy ahoy ahoy ahoy."

The star had previously shared other pictures from the trip to Charlestown Harbour, including some local boats and a cup of what The Circle presenter described as "beaut coffee".

