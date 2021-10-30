Emma Willis shares rare clip of children during spooky feast The star is mum to three children

Emma Willis is a doting mum to three children - Isabelle, 11, Ace, nine and Trixie, five – and on Friday she shared a rare clip featuring one of her children as they prepared for Halloween.

Emma was also joined by her mother, in a full spooky get-up as they promoted some delicious looking goodies from Marks & Spencer. The former Big Brother presenter looked devilish in her costume which consisted of a red skull mask and watching wig. Meanwhile her mother went for a sci-fi theme as she gripped a lightsaber from Star Wars and a Kylo Ren masked, complete with mad scientist-like hair. Meanwhile Trixie looked sweet in a mask resembling a rabbit.

WATCH: Emma Willis shares rare video of Trixie for spooky Halloween feast

The mum-of-three shared the minute and a half clip on her Instagram feed, as she appeared at the door with a "trick or treat" before indulging her family in some of the foods.

Among those featured were the 'Tragic Truffles', 'Hocus Pocus Pumpkin', 'Bogey Buttons' and 'Pumpkin Spiced Yumnuts' among many others.

"Trick or treat!! It's a Masks & Spencers spooktacular #MyMarksFave goes to those tasty little Tragic Truffles," she wrote

Although it appeared that Emma was a fan of the truffles, it appeared that Trixie might have loved the 'Bogey Buttons' as she quickly nibbled on the one that her mum gave her.

The family got all dressed up for Halloween

Fans loved the cute little video, as one enthused: "You're making my mouth water here," and another was stunned by her costume as they added: "Food looks amazing, that mask though."

The doting mum prefers to keep her children out of the spotlight, only sharing rare videos or photos of them, and always with their faces obscured.

Back in August, the Circle presenter shared several clips from a family day out, including one where her children watched some jousting, and another that saw them engaging in a bit of swordplay!

The star keeps her children out of the spotlight

Trixie was a little too young for the final event, but Isabelle and Ace had a great time. In the snap, Isabelle looked a little defensive, but Ace had gone straight in for a strike!

Trixie did, however, look thrilled with the jousting, as she had her arms up in joy, and Emma joked: "She now wants a horse…"

Although the swordplay appeared to be the last event on their trip, the family did then tuck into a nice afternoon tea, with the 45-year-old sharing the "aftermath".

The family had certainly filled themselves, as all that was left was a macaron, a pot of jam and cream and some crusts from the sandwiches.

