Emma Willis unveils £1.2k fitness feature inside family home

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Many celebrities have home gyms where they can keep fit, but Emma Willis has taken it a step further and added an incredible new £1,195 personalised workout gadget to her arsenal.

LOOK: Emma Willis traded London life for £1.7m countryside home – and it's epic

The Voice presenter shared a video of herself standing on a blue mat in front of an interactive mirror displaying a yoga teacher. Dressed in black patterned workout leggings and a black top with her dark hair fastened away from her face, she looked ready for a workout.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Emma and Matt Willis unveil major home change

Emma captioned the video: "Been sent a gift!! Need to get my tech brain on. Literally no more excuses. Thank you @vahaflow_uk."

We've tracked down the impressive gadget, which is described on the website as "the interactive home mirror that delivers fully personalised, immersive sessions for body, mind and nutritional health."

RELATED: Emma Willis looks like a punky princess in her corset top and statement skirt

MORE: Alex Jones' stylish London home is a haven for three kids – photos

The Voice star prepared to workout at home

It offers personal trainers and over 300 live and on-demand workouts including pilates, barre, HIIT and more. Unlike following a regular virtual workout from home, the sensors capture your movements and the AI gives you feedback as you go – how clever!

Emma could choose between the VAHA X or the VAHA S, which cost £1,950 and £1,195 respectively.

VAHA S interactive mirror, £1,195, VAHA

The video appears to have been taken inside Emma's Hertfordshire home, which she shares with her husband Matt Willis and their children Isabelle, Ace and Trixie-Grace. The room was decorated with wooden floors and cream walls, with grey blinds covering the windows, a bookshelf to her left and statement blue doors in the background.

The Circle host and her family relocated from London for more space and land, and Emma has designed much of the interiors inside the £1.7million home herself.

Emma and Matt Willis live in Hertfordshire with their three children

Back in 2019, she opened up about her fears over her children leaving home on Dave Berry's Dadpod podcast. The star admitted that she's already worried about her oldest daughter Isobel potentially moving out when she turns 17.

She said: "I left home at 17 and went and lived on my own in a model flat in London and when I think now that in seven years, my eldest, might ask me to do the same and I'm like: 'No, you're going to be locked in your room until you're 25. You're not going…'"

READ: A Place In The Sun hosts' jaw-dropping homes: Danni Menzies, Jasmine Harman, Jonnie Irwin and more

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.