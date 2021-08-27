Emma Willis shares beautiful picture of children during epic family day out This was unexpected!

Emma Willis is a doting mum to three children - Isabelle, 11, Ace, nine and Trixie, five - and the family recently enjoyed a small outing – that ended with an unexpected event.

The Circle presenter shared several clips from the day out, including one where her children watched some jousting, and another that saw them engaging in a bit of swordplay!

Trixie was a little too young for the final event, but Isabelle and Ace had a great time. In the snap, Isabelle looked a little defensive, but Ace had gone straight in for a strike!

Trixie did, however, look thrilled with the jousting, as she had her arms up in joy, and Emma joked: "She now wants a horse…"

Although the swordplay appeared to be the last event on their trip, the family did then tuck into a nice afternoon tea, with the 45-year-old sharing the "aftermath".

The family had certainly filled themselves, as all that was left was a macaron, a pot of jam and cream and some crusts from the sandwiches.

Isabelle and Ace took part in some swordplay

Although the family had a great day out, the presenter recently broke down in tears on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast as she recalled the traumatic moment Isabelle was rushed to hospital shortly after giving birth to her.

"I felt like I was looked down on," she told her friend Giovanna Fletcher. "I felt like a bad mum because for the first three days at home, I felt like I'd been feeding her 24 hours a day, but really no milk had been coming out.

"So she'd had nothing. And literally she just turned and you could just see it and I took her to A&E immediately."

Following the hospital scare, Emma said she felt like she had hit "rock bottom" after feeling judged when she turned to formula.

"I still continued to try to breastfeed for as long as I could because that was the thing to do. Everybody that came in to visit me, I felt like I was looked down on.

Trixie was thrilled with the jousting

"Every time they came in and there was a bottle of formula next to me, it was kind of like, 'Ooh, not persevering?' I was like, 'I am persevering, but she wants more and I haven't got any.' So I had to top her up with [formula]."

Emma, who welled up, added: "After six weeks of trying so hard, I was so down. I was just crying all the time because I wanted to, I wanted to do the best for her, that my mum just went, 'Stop it.' Oh it gets me all upset thinking about it."

She concluded: "So I got a bottle and a bit of formula and it was just happy days from then on."

