Emma Willis reveals the secret to her fit physique - but it's painful

Emma Willis' personal trainer shared a hilarious video of the presenter working out – and it looks intense!

In the 45 second video, the presenter's PT, Rob Solly, told her to: "Show us your best moves" as she rested her calves on an exercise ball with her glutes lifted and rolled the ball back and forth. Emma started off laughing, before screaming in pain.

Emma's exercise ball move strengthens the calves

Rob instructs the former Big Brother star to lift her bum further and she shouts: "I can't lift it anymore!" We've all been there, Emma!

The move, which is borrowed from reformer Pilates stretches and strengthens the hamstrings. Emma shared the video on her Instagram, writing: "The only way to train is to laugh through the pain." Rob commented: "This wasn't supposed to be funny."

Rob also trains Emma's husband Matt Willis and her fellow The Voice stars Paloma Faith and Olly Murs.

Emma has a good sense of humour when it comes to her workouts

The Voice star is no stranger to working out. In October 2021 she revealed she has a £1,195 interactive mirror in her home gym, which is described on the website as "the interactive home mirror that delivers fully personalised, immersive sessions for body, mind and nutritional health."

It offers personal trainers and over 300 live and on-demand workouts including pilates, barre, HIIT and more. Unlike following a regular virtual workout from home, the sensors capture your movements and the AI gives you feedback as you go – how clever!

VAHA S interactive mirror, £1,195, VAHA

In February this year Emma took a further step in her wellness journey, spending time in a cryotherapy chamber which is said to speed up metabolism and exercise recovery. "Once my nipples acclimatised, it was actually really invigorating and I think, enjoyable!" she wrote.

