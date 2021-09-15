Emma Willis’ husband Matt praises 'genius' parenting hack in hilarious new video The singer is a father of three

Matt Willis will no doubt have made his many followers laugh when he took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday to pass commentary on someone in a nearby apartment.

The Waitress star filmed a video focusing on a window in the distance, in which could be seen a huge pile of boxes pressed up against the glass. "What makes us as people think that we are ever going to need the box to that ever again in our life?"

READ: Emma Willis breaks down in tears after reliving daughter Isabelle's traumatic dash to hospital

Matt asked, zooming in on a box that read '4 in one activity walker'.

"But we keep them," the star went on. "I feel your pain, I have them too. Hide them behind the curtain, genius."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Emma Willis’ husband Matt praises 'genius' parenting hack

Matt certainly knows what it's like to be a busy dad, sharing three children with his wife, Emma Willis: daughters Isabelle, 12, and Trixie, five, as well as nine-year-old son Ace.

But things almost didn't turn out quite so well for the couple, as Matt's proposal didn't delight Emma as much as he'd hoped!

MORE: Emma Willis shares intimate bed selfie with husband Matt

SEE: Emma Willis traded London life for £1.7m countryside home – and it's epic

When the Busted star popped the question while the pair enjoyed a romantic holiday in Venice, Emma almost ruined it as she stopped him mid-proposal.

Matt and Emma are doting parents to three children

Speaking to Keith Lemon on Shopping With Keith Lemon back in March, Emma revealed that during the holiday her partner "went all weird" and stopped talking to her.

While the star worried a break-up could be on the cards, Matt had other plans. At the iconic Rialto Bridge, Matt seized the opportunity to propose, but as The Voice presenter told Keith, she wasn't impressed.

"He pulled this box out of his pocket and he went to go down and I just looked at him in the eye and said, 'Don’t you [expletive] dare'."

Thinking the area was too crowded, Emma admitted that she "just felt a bit silly", but she and Matt worked went on to tie the knot in 2008 regardless, renewing their vows a decade later.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.