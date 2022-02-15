We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Jessica Wright has been enjoying some time in the Turks and Caicos Islands with her family, and on Tuesday she showed off her growing baby bump.

The Only Way is Essex star revealed that she was pregnant with her first child back in November, and she looked radiant as she showed off her blossoming bump while posing in a grey maternity bikini. Jessica lounged in the sand with a pair of sandals and a white beach shirt, making sure to keep her eyes protected with a pair of sunglasses on her head.

WATCH: Jessica Wright and Michelle Keegan enjoy luscious beach holiday

In another photo, she reclined on some rocks, as her black hair billowed out behind her, and she rested her hand on her bump.

"Golden," she simply captioned the photo – and she clearly was as she rocked a beautiful natural tan from her time in the sun.

Fans flocked to the comments to compliment the expectant mother, with one writing: "Oh wow, glowing," and another simply added: "Beautiful."

A third said: "Absolutely gorgeous and glowing," while many more were left speechless and posted strings of heart emojis in varying colours.

Jessica looked stunning on the beach

If you're an expecting mum and still fancy hitting the pool in some swimwear there are plenty of options for you, and we tracked down a stunning bikini on ASOS for just £38!

The brand is selling a beautiful black bikini that ties up at the front, and it's just perfect for those who are expecting a little bundle of joy.

Jessica is the older sister of Heart Radio presenter Mark Wright and an interview with HELLO! she spoke about her brother becoming an uncle for the first time.

Maternity Tie Front Bikini Top and Bottom in Black, £38.00, ASOS

"He will be uncle Mark… God help us all!" she said, laughing. But she's not the only member of the Wright family expecting as younger brother Josh is also preparing to welcome his first child.

"Mark can't get over that Josh and I are having kids at the same time. He says all the time: 'You must be so excited knowing that your kids are coming at the same time – do you just talk about it all the time?'"

She added: "It's the loveliest thing that the cousins will be so close in age."

She then revealed whether Mark and wife Michelle Keegan might one day start their own family as she teased: "Hopefully, Mark and Michelle will be [parents] soon, too."

