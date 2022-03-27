Exclusive: Kelvin Fletcher and wife Liz reveal gender of their twins with help from their kids The couple already have daughter Marnie and son Milo

Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Elizabeth have revealed the gender of their twin babies - who are due in the spring – in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO!.

Their new additions will be little siblings for daughter Marnie, five, and three-year-old son Milo. Find out what the couple are having in the video below…

WATCH: Kelvin and wife Liz reveal gender of their twins with help from Marnie and Milo

"We've already got the best of both worlds with Marnie and Milo, so I didn't mind either way," says 2019 Strictly Come Dancing champion Kelvin.

In the interview, the couple – whose recent move to the Peak District is featured on BBC1 show Kelvin's Big Farming Adventure - also recall when they found out they were going to be parents to twins. Kelvin says: "It was the best day of my life. It was a moment of complete disbelief. I've never felt joy like it."

Liz adds: "I felt every single emotion under the sun. First, there's double the worry. I thought about things like breastfeeding, how is that possible with two? How do you pick up two babies at the same time? I felt all of this in the space of 30 seconds. Kelvin was saying it's a miracle, and I was thinking: 'How are we going to do this?' But now we can't imagine it any other way. We feel so lucky."

The twin babies are due in the spring

In the interview, Kelvin also talks about how he juggles his round-the-clock commitment of farming – which involves tending to pigs, sheep and even alpacas – with his acting and motor-racing work.

Of his upcoming debut on the National Theatre stage later this year, he says: "It's the biggest box to tick as an actor to perform at the National Theatre."

"I can't wait to get on that stage and act in front of people again," says Kelvin of starring in Jack Absolute Flies Again in July. Rehearsals kick off just weeks after Liz gives birth.

"It may bring some challenges, doing the play as well as farming and raising a family. It's all going on."

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now.