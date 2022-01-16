Exclusive: Jessica Wright and husband Will Lee-Kemp reveal baby's gender

In an exclusive photoshoot and interview with HELLO! magazine, Jessica Wright and her husband William Lee-Kemp have revealed they are expecting a baby boy. "I can't wait for a little boy to call me 'mummy'," Jess told us.

"I don't know why but I always envisioned being a girl mum because I'm so girly so I was pretty shocked to hear it was a boy, but I couldn't be happier. It's made it feel more real to call the baby 'him'."

Dad-to-be Will also expressed his joy at expecting a son. "It feels surreal! I was happy with either sex but the fact that I'm having a son as my first child… it doesn't really get any better. I can't wait for weekends for father-son bonding and teaching him to hopefully be a well-mannered, lovely little boy," he said.

Speaking for the first time about how they found out they were expecting a baby during their long-awaited wedding celebrations in Majorca, TV personality Jess, who is 21 weeks pregnant, said: "It feels like a fairytale – we eventually got our wedding and believe it or not, I was unknowingly pregnant at the wedding."

Of the moment the couple – who walked down the aisle on 9 September in a magical Spanish extravaganza, covered exclusively by HELLO! – found out they were to become parents, Jess said: "It was the biggest shock of our lives," while Will added: "It was emotional. Ultimately, it feels like fate. We finally got married, and now it's all clicked into place."

The news is made all the more precious by the fact that Jess fell pregnant naturally after the couple froze their embryos last year. "I feel bad because I've tapped into this world of fertility struggles, and early menopause, and all of a sudden, I've fallen pregnant," Jess explained, adding: "We feel so grateful and blessed."

