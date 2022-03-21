Jessica Wright unveils her new 'baby' and reveals why mum Carol has been such a big support - EXCLUSIVE The former TOWIE star married William Lee-Kemp last year in Majorca

Surrounded by her family and friends, Jess Wright looked effortlessly stylish as she shared her new "baby" with the world while counting down the days until the arrival of her first child.

The 36-year-old star, who married businessman William Lee-Kemp last September, was launching her exclusive new collection for Dorothy Perkins.

However, when it comes to her own wardrobe, pregnancy has mixed things up a bit. "When you're pregnant, it's really hard to find things to fit your bump," Jess tells HELLO! at the launch at London's Restaurant Ours.

"I've found I actually wear a lot more baggy stuff than tight stuff and I thought it would be the other way around.

Dorothy Perkins X Jess Wright Spring Summer 22 features looks for pregnant and non-pregnant women

"But I think it's nice to show off your bump. We should be proud that we've got one and are growing a person. So, I'm so happy to be doing a range that is accessible for all ladies in my position and it's really lovely stuff."

At the celebratory dinner, the star was joined by her mum Carol, who, with four children of her own, is the ideal person to pass on advice ahead of the birth of Jess's baby boy in May.

"I don't know how she did it," she says. "I remember her being pregnant with [my sister] Natalya – she had three kids at the time. Women who have more than one and have toddlers [while pregnant] are superheroes.

Jess and William will welcome their first baby in May

"I'm always consulting my mum," she adds. "She's been there and done it."

Jess has been getting some baby experience over the last few weeks, too, after the arrival of her younger brother Joshua's first child, whose early arrival the footballer recently shared with HELLO!

Carol is already "a very hands-on grandmother", Jess says, and looks set for more babysitting when the next member of the family arrives. "We've made sure my mum's got a cot ready for when she has him."

Jess with mum Carol and sister Natalya at the DP launch event on Wednesday

Despite having a large network of loving and supportive family and friends, Jess hasn't decided who her son's godparents will be."I've not even thought about it, actually," she says. "I'll do that when he's born. We've got lots of lovely friends and family."

Another decision is also on hold – how she'll give birth. "I really don't know at the minute. It won't be at home because I'd be worried I need to be at the hospital. "I haven't got a birthing plan," she adds. "I'm just throwing caution to the wind and hoping for the best."

