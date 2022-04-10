Sheinelle Jones marks special occasion in celebratory new photo The Today star is such a good friend!

Sheinelle Jones had reason to celebrate at the weekend as she attended a special event close to her heart.

The Today star took to Instagram on Saturday to share a joyful picture of herself and her good friend, Gabrielle Gambrell, who is expecting a baby girl.

The pair were at Gabrielle's pink-themed baby shower, and were both beaming with joy as they posed in front of a display of balloons.

VIDEO: Today's Sheinelle Jones opens up about her documentary on fertility

"Congratulations Gabrielle AKA @_giftofgab_" Sheinelle wrote alongside the picture.

The TV favorite is a doting mom herself, and often shares sweet family updates on social media.

Most recently, Sheinelle posted a cute video of her son Kayin asking his mom's followers questions in the car on the way home from school.

Today's Sheinelle Jones celebrated her friend's baby joy over the weekend

"Every day my youngest son asks me the most random questions after school… I told him he can ask you. He's literally waiting to read your responses! Happy Friday," she wrote.

Kayin was a huge hit with Sheinelle's followers, and after asking everyone what they would choose to eat for the rest of their lives if they could only pick one food item, comments soon followed.

Along with answering Kayin's question, others were quick to praise him, with one writing: "Forget the food! He’s so handsome and perfect and brilliant!!!," while another wrote: "Your son is so cute!" A third added: "He is adorable!"

The Today star has been working on the NBC show since 2014

Sheinelle is also mom to older son Uche and daughter Clara, who she shares with husband Uche Ojeh.

The star has been a familiar face on Today since 2014 as part of the weekend show, before becoming a co-host on 3rd Hour Today in 2019.

Sheinelle is a doting mom to three children

Prior to working in Today, Sheinelle worked at Good Day Philadelphia, and recently marked the anniversary of her last day there.

In a throwback photo posted on Instagram featuring the TV star and her then young children at the news desk, Sheinelle wrote: "8 years ago I signed off from Good Day Philadelphia… Love you Philly."

