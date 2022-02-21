Dylan Dreyer shares relatable family update while juggling three young children The Today star is an incredible mom!

Dylan Dreyer has shared an incredibly honest post about juggling three young children – and many fans can relate!

The Today star took to Instagram to share a picture of herself balancing baby Rusty in one hand, while her older sons Calvin and Oliver clung onto her legs.

"How's your day off going?? No babysitter, no school, no day off, happy presidents day," she wrote in the caption.

Many fellow parents were quick to send their support, with one writing: "You're doing a great job Dylan!" while another wrote: "You're doing great! You look very happy with your boys, mothers are never off!" A third added: "You're a great mom, blessings to you and your family."

Dylan's husband Brian Fichera added to the comments too, writing: "Is it a bad time to mention I've been extended to 10pm?..."

The star welcomed her third son in September, and recently returned back to work after her maternity leave.

Dylan Dreyer shared the realities of life at home with three young sons

She shared a heartfelt message on Instagram ahead of her first day back, revealing that while she was looking forward to going back to work and setting a good example to her children, she would also really miss them.

She wrote: "Maternity leave is a blessing and I’m so appreciative for the 16 weeks I got to spend at home with my boys (although some would argue it’s not nearly enough…agreed!!)"

She concluded: "I'm also so lucky that I get to go back to a job I love and my kids get to see me loving what I do and working hard. So I've missed you all and can’t wait to be back on 3rd hour @todayshow next Monday!"

The Today star is a doting mom

While Dylan is back on the 3rd Hour of the popular news show, she made the difficult decision to step back from her role on Weekend Today.

At the end of January, the TV star emotionally bid farewell to the show, telling viewers it was "really bittersweet" to step away, and that she was "so grateful" that Weekend Today "took a change with me".

